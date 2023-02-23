Realty Income (NYSE:O) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

O stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,557,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,198. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Realty Income by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after buying an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,884,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,118,000 after buying an additional 54,367 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,869,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,328,000 after purchasing an additional 301,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,342,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,269,000 after purchasing an additional 135,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

