ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0002 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $5,997.82 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.49 or 0.00394444 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00028923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013893 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000827 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017192 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004157 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000401 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

