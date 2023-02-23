Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT Raised to $5.00 at Piper Sandler

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 41.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Redfin from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens cut their target price on Redfin to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Redfin from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $944.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.20. Redfin has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

Institutional Trading of Redfin

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman bought 35,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $304,587.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,489,134.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $55,408.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn Kelman purchased 35,335 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $304,587.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,837 shares in the company, valued at $10,489,134.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 207.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,937 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.