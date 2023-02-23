Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Stake Raised by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 455.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Relx Stock Performance

Relx stock opened at $30.75 on Thursday. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.45.

Relx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.466 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RELX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Relx from GBX 3,020 ($36.37) to GBX 2,950 ($35.53) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($33.72) to GBX 2,860 ($34.44) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,730 ($32.88) to GBX 2,810 ($33.84) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

