Renishaw (LON:RSW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,757.05

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,757.05 ($45.24) and traded as high as GBX 3,896 ($46.92). Renishaw shares last traded at GBX 3,878 ($46.70), with a volume of 31,421 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,520 ($42.39) price target on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
Renishaw Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,833.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,757.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market cap of £2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,445.28, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79.
Renishaw Cuts Dividend
About Renishaw
Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.
