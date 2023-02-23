Renishaw (LON:RSW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,757.05

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,757.05 ($45.24) and traded as high as GBX 3,896 ($46.92). Renishaw shares last traded at GBX 3,878 ($46.70), with a volume of 31,421 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,520 ($42.39) price target on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Renishaw Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,833.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,757.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market cap of £2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,445.28, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Renishaw Cuts Dividend

About Renishaw

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.80 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Renishaw’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,591.19%.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

