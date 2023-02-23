Request Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.35 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Request has a market cap of $113.27 million and $3.35 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010389 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00033252 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00043992 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021140 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00216478 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,092.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11309695 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $3,365,415.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.