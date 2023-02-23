Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AutoNation, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for AutoNation in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin forecasts that the company will earn $5.95 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $19.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

AutoNation Stock Performance

NYSE:AN opened at $143.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.44 and its 200-day moving average is $116.44. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $158.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 5.10%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.76 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $7,909,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,382,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,181,167.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $7,355,731.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,096,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,955,645.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $7,909,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,382,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,181,167.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,172 shares of company stock valued at $67,416,215. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoNation

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,698,000 after purchasing an additional 522,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,586,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,774,000 after purchasing an additional 414,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.