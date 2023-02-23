Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BCE Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BCE in a research note issued on Monday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi forecasts that the company will earn $3.41 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share.
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71. The firm had revenue of C$6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.30 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 11.86%.
BCE Stock Performance
Shares of BCE opened at C$60.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.77, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.86. BCE has a 52-week low of C$55.66 and a 52-week high of C$74.09.
BCE Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.967 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.87%.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
