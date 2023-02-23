Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Coinbase Global (COIN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN):

2/22/2023 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $72.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Coinbase Global had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Coinbase Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Coinbase Global was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Coinbase Global was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

2/14/2023 – Coinbase Global had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2023 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Coinbase Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Coinbase Global had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2023 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $37.00 to $32.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Coinbase Global was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

1/11/2023 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Coinbase Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $33.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $41.00 to $30.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $155.00 to $80.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Coinbase Global is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Coinbase Global was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.36. 16,606,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,222,840. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $206.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.13.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 43.91% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.95 per share, with a total value of $361,832.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,234,148.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.95 per share, with a total value of $361,832.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,234,148.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,180,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 92,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,428 and have sold 439,344 shares valued at $18,882,471. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

