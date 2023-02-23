Reviewing FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) and FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FormFactor has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Navitas Semiconductor and FormFactor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 4 0 2.80 FormFactor 0 3 5 0 2.63

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 22.72%. FormFactor has a consensus price target of $33.20, indicating a potential upside of 8.50%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than FormFactor.

22.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of FormFactor shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of FormFactor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and FormFactor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor $32.93 million 22.41 -$152.68 million ($0.60) -9.78 FormFactor $747.94 million 3.16 $50.74 million $0.64 47.92

FormFactor has higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor. Navitas Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FormFactor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and FormFactor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor -118.66% -39.62% -27.00% FormFactor 6.78% 8.85% 7.06%

Summary

FormFactor beats Navitas Semiconductor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

About FormFactor

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc. engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests. The company was founded by Igor Khandros on April 15, 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.