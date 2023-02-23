Richard E. Muncrief Acquires 10,000 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE DVN opened at $53.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.77. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 7.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVN. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Argus increased their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,065,000 after purchasing an additional 131,526 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after acquiring an additional 356,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

