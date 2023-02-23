Ripio Credit Network Trading Down 3% Over Last Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $16,401.60 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, "Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $16,003.99 traded over the last 24 hours."

