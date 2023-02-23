Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Trading Down 9.2%

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.43. 212,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 344,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Riskified from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Riskified to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Get Riskified alerts:

Riskified Trading Down 9.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Riskified Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronado Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Riskified by 344.7% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after buying an additional 2,620,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the first quarter worth $9,587,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Riskified by 223.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 709,053 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Riskified by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,093,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 622,181 shares during the period. Finally, EVR Research LP increased its position in shares of Riskified by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after buying an additional 492,000 shares during the period. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.