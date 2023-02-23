Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 25.86%. The company had revenue of $443.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of RBA opened at $61.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $48.72 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 37.76%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBA. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
