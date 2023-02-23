RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 29.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 15.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of RIV stock opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $16.33.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1278 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.