Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 966.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 269,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 244,232 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 775,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Rollins by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 130,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 35,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

Rollins stock opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ROL. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

