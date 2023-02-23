Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Trading Down 2.9%

Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 68,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 187,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Roscan Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$64.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19.

About Roscan Gold

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

