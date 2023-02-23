Royal Bank of Canada Increases Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target to $40.00

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.99% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DRVN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Driven Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.
Driven Brands Trading Down 0.7 %
DRVN opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -198.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Driven Brands
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
- Intel Management Testing Investors Long-term Commitments
- Apple Takes A Breather, But The Signals Are Clear
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.