Royal Bank of Canada Increases Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target to $40.00

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DRVN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Driven Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Driven Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

DRVN opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -198.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Driven Brands

About Driven Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Driven Brands by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,918,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,280 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,134,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,675,000 after purchasing an additional 488,919 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 3.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,640,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,848,000 after purchasing an additional 140,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Driven Brands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,371,000 after buying an additional 117,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its stake in Driven Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 2,758,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,190,000 after buying an additional 101,909 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Further Reading

