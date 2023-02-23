RTW Investments LP Boosts Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,882,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,345 shares during the period. Axsome Therapeutics accounts for about 1.9% of RTW Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. RTW Investments LP’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $83,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,709. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.89.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.14.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

