RTW Investments LP Invests $9.90 Million in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ)

RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,900,000. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 8.92% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSAQ. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 468.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the first quarter valued at about $578,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 327.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 194,867 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Roderick Wong purchased 1,808,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $18,085,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,808,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,085,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roderick Wong purchased 1,808,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,085,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,808,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,085,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Stock Performance

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Profile

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.51. 72,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,918. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe.

