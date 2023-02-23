RTW Investments LP Raises Position in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,660 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned 6.45% of Exagen worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 7.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Exagen by 9.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 99,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Aballi purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XGN shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Exagen to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Exagen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Exagen from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Exagen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of XGN stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,836. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Exagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

