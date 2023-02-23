RTW Investments LP Sells 38,757 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

RTW Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,356,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,757 shares during the period. PMV Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.2% of RTW Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. RTW Investments LP owned 9.54% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $51,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

Shares of PMVP stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 56,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,651. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85.

(Get Rating)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.