Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.57

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.57 and traded as low as $24.41. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $24.41, with a volume of 4,670 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4453 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%.

