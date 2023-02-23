SALT (SALT) Price Up 93% Over Last 7 Days

SALT (SALT) traded up 66.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. SALT has a market cap of $10.78 million and approximately $251,667.64 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SALT has traded up 93% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010358 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00033244 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00044113 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021203 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00217207 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,091.81 or 0.99973272 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.12984641 USD and is up 90.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $214,720.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

