Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 62000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sanatana Resources Trading Down 12.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ian Barrowman Smith bought 500,000 shares of Sanatana Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,627,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$162,700. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanatana Resources Company Profile

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper and gold. The company was formerly known as Sanatana Diamonds Inc and changed its name to Sanatana Resources Inc in April 2011. Sanatana Resources Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

