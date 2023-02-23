SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.94 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94), RTT News reports. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SBA Communications updated its FY23 guidance to $12.46-12.83 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
SBA Communications Stock Performance
SBAC traded up $4.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $263.50. The stock had a trading volume of 640,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,581. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.43.
SBA Communications Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.46%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
