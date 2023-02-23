SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.94 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94), RTT News reports. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SBA Communications updated its FY23 guidance to $12.46-12.83 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC traded up $4.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $263.50. The stock had a trading volume of 640,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,581. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.43.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

