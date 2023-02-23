SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.94 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. SBA Communications updated its FY23 guidance to $12.46-12.83 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
SBA Communications Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $5.31 on Thursday, hitting $264.31. The stock had a trading volume of 418,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,556. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $379.99.
SBA Communications Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.46%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
