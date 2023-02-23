SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.94 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. SBA Communications updated its FY23 guidance to $12.46-12.83 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

SBA Communications Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $5.31 on Thursday, hitting $264.31. The stock had a trading volume of 418,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,556. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $379.99.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Articles

