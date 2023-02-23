Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €159.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been assigned a €159.00 ($169.15) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SU. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($170.21) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($136.17) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €180.00 ($191.49) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €195.00 ($207.45) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($175.53) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €153.70 ($163.51) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €143.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €134.22. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($69.02) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($81.21).

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

