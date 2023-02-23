Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.48. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $55.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.