SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Rating) dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 154,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 421,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

SeaStar Medical Trading Up 9.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaStar Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SeaStar Medical stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SeaStar Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on providing novel solutions and services to treat hyperinflammation and cytokine storm in critically ill patients. The company is developing and commercializing extracorporeal therapies that target the effector cells that drive systemic inflammation, causing direct tissue damage and secreting a range of pro-inflammatory cytokines that initiate and propagate imbalanced immune responses.

