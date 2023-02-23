Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) & East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Critical Comparison

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) and Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Security Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. East West Bancorp pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Security Federal pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. East West Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. East West Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

East West Bancorp has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security Federal has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East West Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 Security Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for East West Bancorp and Security Federal, as provided by MarketBeat.

East West Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $82.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.21%. Given East West Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe East West Bancorp is more favorable than Security Federal.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.7% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of Security Federal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares East West Bancorp and Security Federal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East West Bancorp $2.62 billion 4.08 $1.13 billion $7.92 9.57 Security Federal $52.19 million 1.74 $10.23 million $3.15 8.86

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal. Security Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than East West Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares East West Bancorp and Security Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East West Bancorp 43.06% 19.66% 1.80% Security Federal 19.60% 12.08% 0.76%

Summary

East West Bancorp beats Security Federal on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S. The Commercial Banking segment primarily focuses on commercial loans and deposits. The Other segment includes treasury activities of the company and elimination of inter-segment amounts. The company was founded on August 26, 1998, and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

About Security Federal

Security Federal Corp. is a bank holding company for Security Federal Bank, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and originating commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, consumer loans, and mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate. Its products and services include personal savings and loans, online and mobile banking, investment services, home, auto, and business insurance, trust services, credit cards, business loans, and business credit cards. The company was founded in July 1987 and is headquartered in Aiken, SC.

