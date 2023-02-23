Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.68

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.
About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (SHWGF)
- Apple Takes A Breather, But The Signals Are Clear
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.