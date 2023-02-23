Shentu Price Hits $0.85 on Exchanges (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00003539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shentu has a market capitalization of $76.39 million and $4.27 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shentu has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Shentu

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 89,986,601 coins. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

