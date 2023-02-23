Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sify Technologies stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. Sify Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.18.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sify Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIFY. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sify Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 342.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.