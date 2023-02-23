Signet Financial Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,756 QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 497.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,082,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,404,000 after acquiring an additional 901,624 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 112,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 58,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 725,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,894,000 after buying an additional 230,569 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 14,073.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $89.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $120.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QDEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

