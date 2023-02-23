Signet Financial Management LLC Has $299,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,173 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $102.03 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $150.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.46 and its 200-day moving average is $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

