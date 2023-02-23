Signet Financial Management LLC Has $495,000 Holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $263,000.

Shares of HMOP stock opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.61. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $40.61.

