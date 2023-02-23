Signet Financial Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,159 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,093,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,501,000 after acquiring an additional 158,529 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,379,000. TIAA FSB increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 83.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 328,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 149,336 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 403.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 134,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 519,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after buying an additional 95,521 shares during the last quarter.

GWX opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.31. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $35.81.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

