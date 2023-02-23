Signet Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10,196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,893,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,643 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 566.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,399,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,099 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,926,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,156,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,154,000 after purchasing an additional 847,013 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

BATS DFIC opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.05.

