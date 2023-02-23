Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Silver Spruce Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

Silver Spruce Resources Company Profile

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, explores for precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interests in the Pino de Plata project located in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Melchett Lake project situated in the Thunder Bay mining district, Northern Ontario, Canada.

