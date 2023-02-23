Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Sinclair Broadcast Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group to earn $0.14 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 714.3%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $17.84 on Thursday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

