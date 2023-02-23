Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.
Sinclair Broadcast Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group to earn $0.14 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 714.3%.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Price Performance
Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $17.84 on Thursday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on SBGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.