Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) PT Lowered to $16.00

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Down 6.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.40.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.
