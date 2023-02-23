SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Cap Reaches $473.43 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $473.43 million and approximately $117.14 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001650 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010379 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00032520 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00043495 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021414 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00217025 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,836.59 or 1.00047680 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002671 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,204,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.4201299 USD and is up 5.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $130,799,403.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.