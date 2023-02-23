SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SJW opened at $77.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.52. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $83.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SJW shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered SJW Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group started coverage on SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SJW Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SJW Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SJW Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

