SMG Industries (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.19

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.16. SMG Industries shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 1,954 shares.

SMG Industries Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19.

About SMG Industries

SMG Industries, Inc provides transportation services which focus on the domestic logistics market. The company was founded by Ailon Z. Grushkin and Richard A. Biele on January 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

