Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.70

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLEGet Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €23.70 ($25.21) and traded as high as €28.06 ($29.85). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €27.73 ($29.49), with a volume of 2,905,981 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Down 1.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.72.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

