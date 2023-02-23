Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Softchoice Co. (TSE:SFTC – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$16.56 and last traded at C$16.78. 17,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 38,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Softchoice from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.00 price objective on Softchoice and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Softchoice Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 59.82.

About Softchoice

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) environment solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization, as well as cloud migration, adoption, and management; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network transformation solutions; and IT security support solutions.

