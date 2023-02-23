Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 133,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 106,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Sokoman Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$57.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25.

About Sokoman Minerals

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project includes Moosehead gold project that consists of 98 claims covering an area of 2,450 hectares located in north-central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sokoman Iron Corp.

