Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Trading Down 9%

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 1,644,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,479,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLDP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Solid Power in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut Solid Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Solid Power in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Solid Power in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solid Power by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

