Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Trading Down 9%

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 1,644,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,479,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLDP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Solid Power in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut Solid Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Solid Power in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Solid Power in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.
Solid Power Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Power
Solid Power Company Profile
Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solid Power (SLDP)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.