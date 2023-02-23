Solid Power (SLDP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Solid Power Stock Performance

Solid Power stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. Solid Power has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Power

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Solid Power by 74.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,928,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 92.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,346,000 after buying an additional 2,678,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the first quarter valued at about $19,254,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Solid Power by 74.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 840,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Solid Power during the fourth quarter worth about $1,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Solid Power

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLDP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Solid Power in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Solid Power in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Solid Power in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Solid Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solid Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

